TECH TALK: Mixcder E9 active noise cancelling headphones

If you’re looking for headphones that provide the convenience of Bluetooth and ANC for an affordable price then take a look at the Mixcder E9. Robust, light and travel-friendly, the E9 brings great design to the table and delivers superior noise-cancelling performance and audio quality - all for less than £60.

The foldable headphones have the premium, soft foam pads expected of Mixcder but with upgraded technological advancement and improved sound. Mixcder has also increased the length of time music can be enjoyed thanks to its 30-hour battery promise without using ANC and 24 hours with.

Hybrid ANC technology uses an active noise cancellation system that works in a wider frequency range in the low to midrange frequencies than most ANC designs and provides an improved degree of noise cancellation. The ANC continues to work when using the included audio cable and can play for around 40 hours. If ANC is switched off, the headphones require no battery and can be used continuously.

The E9 also delivers improved isolation for better noise cancellation. When an incoming noise is detected, a digital signal processor (DSP) analyses the sound waves and creates inverse waves to cancel out the ambient sound. Simple to activate, you can switch on the ANC button on the left ear pad to shut out from the world and relax with music or film without being disrupted.

Perfect for frequent flyers, the new airplane adaptor function allow the user to immerse themselves in music without the disturbance and noise levels experienced on a plane. Also, for ease of use, the buttons have been made bigger than on the E8 to manage volume, change music and the microphone allows for wireless control and hands-free phone calls.

Lighter than its predecessors, weighing in at just 255g, the E9 has been designed to accompany users wherever they go. The ear cups fold and rotate, making them perfect for travel and commuting as the headphones can be flattened down for easy packing within the included durable carry case. The soft foam and protein leather ensures a comfortable experience whenever users want to drown out the soundtrack of modern life.

The Mixcder E9 headphones are available now for £59.99/$69.99 from Amazon UK and Amazon.com.

