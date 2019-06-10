Tens of thousands flock to dazzling RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the estate for the event’s third year, June 5–9.

Show manager Liz Patterson said: : “Visitors have absolutely loved celebrating the senses of horticulture with us over the last five days.

“Our 13 superb show gardens got huge amounts of attention along with the creative long borders, the floral marquee, wonderful traders and the fantastic line-up of experts in the two theatres.”

Headline sponsor Wedgwood and debut designer Jamie Butterworth, 24, made history with their show garden, which became the first ever to be honoured in all four RHS award categories.

Steve Porter, head of Gardens and landscape at Chatsworth said: “It is incredibly rewarding to hear the wonderful feedback from visitors.

“The way the show continues to evolve each year with new and innovative gardens and displays, has to be seen to be believed. We very much look forward to welcoming the RHS team back in 2020.”

Thousands of pink dahlias from the show will be donated to Derbyshire Dales District Council to be planted in towns and villages later this week.

A visitor peers through an amazing display of fuschias

Visitors filled the walkways throughout the weekend

Sweetpea grower Derek Heathcote fresh from securing his 12th gold medal at Chelsea

Shoppers in the floral marquee

