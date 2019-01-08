The six best plants for improving air quality in the home

Now, their findings have revealed exactly which plants are the best for sucking up potential harmful toxins emitted from furnishings, detergents and paints.

1. Aloe Vera Not only useful when soothing a kitchen burn but also very effective at purifying polluted air in a home

2. Peace Lily This evergreen plant was found to be one of the most effective at removing airborne toxins.

3. Snake Plant Found to be most effective at removing formaldehyde, which is respiratory irritant commonly used in cleaning products.

4. English Ivy A popular house plant that is not only good at improving air quality but one that can also help to reduce mould.

