These 12 areas of Derbyshire are most likely to see house prices rise in the next month

The Advisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the areas of Derbyshire where house prices are set to rise. The results come from analysing the performance of property sales across the Derbyshire area and has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out. Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order.

Buxton, SK17

Tideswell, SK17

Hartington, SK17

Longnor, SK17

