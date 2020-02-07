Dog friendly staycation spots.

These are the 10 most dog-friendly destinations in the UK for a staycation with your furry friend

Looking for a getaway with your four-legged friend? 

Dog food company tails.com has conducted a study to find out which UK destinations are the most “dog-friendly”. They’ve come up with the top ten best getaways based on criteria including dog-friendly accommodation, dog-friendly bars and open space for walks. These are the ten spots you should put on your list. 

Edinburgh came out top as the most dog-friendly staycation spot in the UK, with top marks on dog-friendly Airbnbs and plenty of open space for walks.

1. Edinburgh

Bournemouth is one of several seaside destinations to be designated a dog friendly spot for a staycation, likely because of the availability of beach space for long walks.

2. Bournemouth

In the far south of the UK, Brighton is another seaside destination which would be an ideal spot to take yourself and your dog for a mini-break.

3. Brighton

Southend-on-Sea came out as the fourth most dog-friendly staycation spot in the UK.

4. Southend-on-Sea

