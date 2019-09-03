Travel

These are the best and worst holiday providers according to real customers

Going on holiday shouldn’t be a bad experience, but some Twitter users have taken to social media to share their stories of package holiday disappointment.

Craptravel.com is a website dedicated to analysing Twitter to find the most complained about tour operators in the UK, and has inspected over 20,000 tweets about nine of the biggest tour operators. These are the worst and best holiday providers ranked according to Twitter reviews.

21 per cent of Tweets about Tui were negative

1. TUI

21 per cent of Tweets about Tui were negative
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
15 per cent of tweets about Expedia were negative

2. Expedia

15 per cent of tweets about Expedia were negative
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
15 per cent of tweets about Jet2Holidays were negative

3. Jet2Holidays

15 per cent of tweets about Jet2Holidays were negative
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
14 per cent of tweets about Thomas Cook were negative

4. Thomas Cook

14 per cent of tweets about Thomas Cook were negative
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3