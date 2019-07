These 44 pubs in Derbyshire come highly recommended, having all featured in this year's AA Pub Guide 2020, which lists the very best in the country.

1. The Crispin Inn, Ashover Church Street, S45 0AB.

2. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover Butts Road, S45 0EW.

3. Ragley Boat Stop, Barrow Upon Trent Deepdale Lane, off Sinfin Lane, DE73 7FY.

4. The Devonshire Arms at Beeley, Beeley Devonshire Square, DE4 2NR.

