This is Derbyshire's top choice for takeaway-flavoured savoury doughnut

Fancy tucking into a vegan Margherita pizza doughnut?

A nationwide survey of savoury takeaway-flavoured options for doughnuts put vegan Margherita pizza in pole position. In Derbyshire 58 percent of respondents voted it their favourite among contenders such as vegan sausage roll, Mexican guacamole, Smokey American cheeseburger and Indian Masala.

Takeaway app Just Eat, which surveyed the nation's foodies, is working with restaurant partner Dum Dums Donutterie to produce the tantalising doughnut whch is filled with sweet tomato sauce topped with vegan mozzarella and fresh basil.

The survey found that more than 45% of people in Derbyshire said they would try a takeaway flavoured doughnut instead of a standard jam/custard doughnut.

Just Eat's survey found that more than a quarter of respondents in the county would buy a dish simply because it would look good on social media.

While foodie trends are influencing what young adults post on their social channels, it seems social media is equally shaping modern tastes (and taste buds), with one-third now saying they would buy food from cafes, restaurants and takeaways primarily because of how it looks and how “postable” it is.

In fact, only one in 10 said that taste was as important as appearance. This view was not limited to teens and young adults; a third of 35 to 44-year-olds shared this opinion as well as three in ten 25 to 34-year-olds.

The survey's findings also backed up the nation's increasing appetite for vegan fare. In Derbyshire more than a third of people (35%) said they had tried vegan food and like it.

