This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, November 7

Guana Batz. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

PURE/DSHE. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Royal Rock Night. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Rainbreakers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, November 8

ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Route 66. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 8.30pm start.

Kimmi. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Scott Anson. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Kanine & Sammy Virji at Deeprot Derby. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Mike Peters presents The Alarm. The Venue, Derby.

Bravado a tribute to Rush.

Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Rammlied - Rammstein tribute. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

I Got Love for You 1980s.

The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

PRITA UK-tour 2019. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Acoustic Theory. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Bob Cheevers.USA.£. The Queen’s Heaad, Belper.

Fred Zeppelin. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Alarm. The Venue, Derby.

Saturday, November 9

DC Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC tribute act. The George & Dragon, Belper.

Escape Plan. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.

The Amelia Carter Band. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Junction 35. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Dfacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Thornhills. Uppertown Social Centre, Ashover, Chesterfield.

Leah Marie. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derbyshire.

Stereo Love. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Rebecca Daniels. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Thee Deadtime Philharmonic. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Iron 2 Maiden + 1000 Scars. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The Nick Ross Orchestra - the Glenn Miller & Rat Pack Era. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The Legends of American Country. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

The AUPs. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

The Christians. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Sunday, November 10

ZiPt. The Crossroads Tavern, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Louie Stephens. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derbyshire.

Monday, November 11

Jazz Jam session with Carole Gilbey. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.

Wednesday, November 13

The Blues Review. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 8.30pm start.

Karaoke with Dylan. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Tom Collins. North Wingfield Miners’ Welfare, Derbyshire.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.