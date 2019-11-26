This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, November 28

Old Green River Band. The Unwin Club, Sutton-in- Ashfield.

Sisteray. The Venue, Derby.

Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Buck and Evans. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, November 29

Fire Cracker. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Tanya Adele. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

David Bingham. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

The Cravats with Turning Black Like Lizards and The Ruins. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Swamp Trash. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

U2UK. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Famous Monsters - Misfits Tribute - Return To The County! The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Showaddywaddy. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Lil Jim. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Stepping Lane. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Explosive Light Orchestra. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, November 30

DC Done Dirt Cheap. The Latchlifter, Ilkeston.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilbert’s, Buxton.

ZiPt. The Three Horse Shoes, Clay Cross, Derbys.

Groundhog Days. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Stevie S. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dark Lightning. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Lisa Monroe. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

Flynn & Jones. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Lisa J. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Stevie Stephenson. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Alternative Xmas Market.

Start 2pm, The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Swansong Acoustic Quartet. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

China Crisis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Sunday, December 1

DC Done Dirt Cheap. Starts 5.30pm, Nags Head, Ripley.

Zipt. Start 3pm, The Needlemakers Arms, Ilkeston.