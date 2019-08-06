This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, August 8
Jazz Extravaganza. The Unwin Club Sutton in Ashfield, as a benefit concert for the well-known trombonist Roy Williams.
Jazz with Graham Clark. Gilberts, Buxton.
Brinnanigans. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Los Fastidios & Asfixia Social. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Friday, August 9
X Ray Cat Trio. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
BIN 53-Four. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Maxine Santanna. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Michael Upton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Whitherward. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Saturday, August 10
Re-Wired. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
ziPt. Nag’s Head, Belper.
The Amelia Carter Band. The Speedwell Inn, Staveley.
Groundhog Days. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Non Composer Mentis. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
The Aups & The Levis. AMP Bar, Buxton.
Lascel Wood. The Queens Head, Buxton.
A Band of Gypsies. The London Road Inn, Buxton.
Neil Warner. Alfreton Town Football Club.
Ruth Stanford. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Jack David. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Freeway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Pulp’d Vs Blur2 - The Britpop Reboot Tour 2019. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Straight Bends. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Sunday, August 11
Bands on the Bandstand - Holymoorside Band. Pavillion Gardens, Buxton.
Trav Rodgers. Alfreton Town Football Club.
Monday, August 12
Manor Folk. Tramway Tavern, Chesterfield.
Jazz and Blues Jam with Carole Gilbey. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Wednesday, August 14
Ben Thompson. North Wingfield Miners Welfare, Derbyshire.