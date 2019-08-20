This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, August 22

Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Friday, August 23

Fiona Williams. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Leah Marie. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

From Her Ashes, Every Story Ends & Forever in the Making. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

An Evening with Alan McGee. The Venue, Derby.

ziPt. Boat Inn, Cromford.

Kick ‘N’ Rush Comedy Skiffle Band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Manchester Ska Foundation. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Saturday, August 24

Liam Maddison. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Regenerate. Matlock Food and Drink Festival, Hall Leys Park, Matlock, 4pm start.

Regenerate. Tramways Tavern, Brampton.

Take The Seven. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Richie Richards. Alfreton Town Football Club, Derbyshire.

Louise Scott. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Liam Madison. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Filthy B*tches Presents 90’s Bangers and Cheese!

The Hairy Dog, Derby.

ziPt. The Flying Childers, Stanton in the Peak.

Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Coda the UKs most authentic and exciting tribute to Led Zeppelin.

Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Violate. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Stone the Crows. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

TVOD. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Sunday, August 25

Regenerate. The Peacock, Brampton, 6pm start.

Jimmy Echo. Alfreton Town Football Club, Derbyshire.

Soul In Motion. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Black’s Head, Wirksworth, 5pm start.

Rock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels Fest. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Rose Amongst Thorns. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Monday, August 26

The Pastmasters. Butchers Arms, Brimington, 4pm start.

Wednesday, August 28

Vipertime. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Roots & Wings. North Wingfield MW Social Club, Derbyshire.