An area in Derbyshire has been revealed as a drinkers’ haven, with more pubs per person than anywhere else in the UK.

There are 7.8 pubs per 10,000 people in the UK, according to the results of the Halifax Quality of Life survey.

There are 22 pubs per 10,000 people in the Derbyshire Dales - nearly three times the national average

Despite its wealth of watering holes, the region doesn’t feature among the UK’s best 50 places to live, which is topped by East Hertfordshire.