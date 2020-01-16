Top ten places for vegan meals in Derbyshire.

Top places in Derbyshire to grab a vegan meal

From vegan afternoon teas to accommodating staff - vegan options are becoming more available throughout Derbyshire. 

Here are 10 great places to eat in Derbyshire if you fancy a vegan meal, according to TripAdvisor. 

This vegetarian cafe has vegan options one review said: "So nice to have all veggie options and so many vegan ones, especially cake and ice cream, delicious coffee too."

1. The Green Way Cafe, Matlock

This vegetarian cafe has vegan options one review said: "So nice to have all veggie options and so many vegan ones, especially cake and ice cream, delicious coffee too."
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
One review said: "Absolutely delicious. Lots of choice. Vegetarian/vegan options too."

2. Eat at No.5, Buxton

One review said: "Absolutely delicious. Lots of choice. Vegetarian/vegan options too."
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
One review said: "Being on a vegan diet it was a challenge to find a curry I liked but the staff were very accommodating and especially 'created' a vegan sauce for me to try. "

3. The Shalimar, Darley Dale

One review said: "Being on a vegan diet it was a challenge to find a curry I liked but the staff were very accommodating and especially 'created' a vegan sauce for me to try. "
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
One review said: "The waiter was very professional and eager to make it as pleasant as possible. Tons of vegan options."

4. Curry Cottage at Lovers Leap, Hope Valley

One review said: "The waiter was very professional and eager to make it as pleasant as possible. Tons of vegan options."
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3