Top places in Derbyshire to grab a vegan meal From vegan afternoon teas to accommodating staff - vegan options are becoming more available throughout Derbyshire. Here are 10 great places to eat in Derbyshire if you fancy a vegan meal, according to TripAdvisor. 1. The Green Way Cafe, Matlock This vegetarian cafe has vegan options one review said: "So nice to have all veggie options and so many vegan ones, especially cake and ice cream, delicious coffee too." Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Eat at No.5, Buxton One review said: "Absolutely delicious. Lots of choice. Vegetarian/vegan options too." Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. The Shalimar, Darley Dale One review said: "Being on a vegan diet it was a challenge to find a curry I liked but the staff were very accommodating and especially 'created' a vegan sauce for me to try. " Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Curry Cottage at Lovers Leap, Hope Valley One review said: "The waiter was very professional and eager to make it as pleasant as possible. Tons of vegan options." Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3