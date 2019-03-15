Stock image

Top ten places in Derbyshire to treat your mum to lunch on Mother's Day

Show your Mum that you love her by splashing the cash on a meal this Mother's Day.

Check out our pick of the places to eat in Derbyshire which have been compiled with the help of TripAdvisor.

"Food is excellent, desserts are to die for."

1. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross, S45 9JE

"The restaurant is a delightful place. The service first class, the food equally so."

2. Angelos Restaurant, New Inn, Belper, DE56 0RL

"Great food with generous portion sizes, a little gem of a place."

3. The Barley Mow, Bonsall, DE4 2AY

"Not really a pub, much more a restaurant serving superb food."

4. White Horse, Woolley Moor, DE55 6FG

