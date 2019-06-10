Wirksworth food blogger takes on the pros in Channel 4’s Beat the Chef

A cooking blogger from Wirksworth is to appear on a new Channel 4 culinary gameshow, going head to head with a Michelin-starred chef.

Mum of two Emily Janion, 48, filmed her part in Beat the Chef six months ago, and is now awaiting her screen appearance on Monday and Tuesday, June 10-11.

She said: “I can’t reveal too much before it airs, but I can say that I took on the chef Mark Sargeant, and I’m very happy that I did my best.”

The competition sees amateurs and professionals attempt to cook the same dish, and the results are then presented to a panel of judges for a blind taste test.

If even one judge favours the amateur entry, then the competitor can choose to stay for another round and rack up prize money as they progress.

Emily said: “I found it very stressful, a real emotional rollercoaster. I don’t even like having my photo taken, so to be on national television made me sick with nerves beforehand.

“But once I got into the kitchen, I trusted my instincts and remembered all the decades of cooking I’ve done.”

Emily was invited on to the show after producers found her Emily’s Home Cooked Kitchen blog via Instagram.

She said: “I started it two years ago after someone at my Slimming World group suggested it. I was always bringing in tasty things for them to try.

“I literally had no idea what a blog was, but it’s been a chance to indulge in something I love. Now I’m hoping to set up a home cookery school.”

To try Emily’s recipes and kitchen tips, go to https://bit.ly/2LYfnKu.

Find Emily’s first episode on Channel 4 catchup services or online at http://tiny.cc/ccr27y.