10 awesome things to do with family in Derbyshire and Notts this weekend

Looking for something to occupy the family this weekend? We’ve scoured the theatres, gig venues and event listings to give you the best festive and fun activities to keep the family entertained in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire in our top ten below...

Dance to the Music, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield

One of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular professional couples have returned to the stage and will be performing in Chesterfield this Saturday, February 10.

Kristina Rihanoff is reunited with Robin Windsor in a show which she has created.

Dance to the Music features more than 20 different dance styles. The show includes the Charleston, the quickstep, Motown and disco. There will also be a rumba, danced by former Strictly professional Oksana and her husband Jonathan Platero.

Tickets cost £31 and £29 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or visit the Chesterfield Theatres website.

Chinese New Year, Nottingham

This Saturday, February 10, see in the Chinese Year of the Dog with a host of Far Eastern-themed activities in the Old Market Square.

Between 10.30am and 5.30pm the free event will offer the third Shanghong Nottingham Chinese New Year Temple Fair and Hemudu (Ningbo) Cultural Photograhy Exhibition, as well as arts and crafts featuring calligraphy, paper cutting, storytelling, music and dance including the Chinese Dragon dance.

There will also be the opportunity to try out some authentic Chinese New Year foods!

Robin Hood, Christ Church, Belper

This is a true family show, full of fun, with the wicked Sheriff of Sheridan desperate to catch Robin.

Robin manages to elude him with the help of Marian and a visitor from Australia. The merry men add some delight and fun to the story, with Grandad adding his twist and the villagers organise a fete and archery competition.

Being performed from Thursday, February 8, until Saturday, Febuary 10. For tickets, call 01773 824974/825635.

Half Term Activities at The Workhouse, Southwell

Start off half term by educating your youngsters about the harsh realities of life in a 19th Century workhouse.

The National Trust property will host activities including games and crafts between noon and 4pm every day from Saturday, February 10, until Sunday, February 25.

Normal admission charges to The Workhouse apply. See the National Trust website for details.

Love Is All Around Weekend, Cromford Mill

It’s a weekend of love at Cromford Mills, with family-themed activities celebrating both Valentine’s Day and Shrovetide Pancake Day.

Between 10am and 4pm this Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11, the historic attraction will host a craft and produce market, there will also be games and crafts to entertain the youngsters.

Visitors can following the heart trail around the site and if they find the hidden word will be entered into a free prize draw.

Face painting and glitter tattoo’s will also be available from 11am until 4pm - for which there is a small charge.

Entry to the event is free.

For more information, visit the Cromford Mills website.

Mess Around Party, St Peter’s Centre, Mansfield

Youngsters aged six months and up can have a blast getting messy at this play session taking place on Saturday, February 10, between 10am and 11am.

There will be gloop-diving penguins and gloop-swimming ducks, as well as a painting wall, rice tea party and rainbow spaghetti.

The event is suitable for children up to five years old but everyone is welcome to join in including older siblings up to the age of 10.

Parents are asked to book in advance by visiting the website. Payment method is via Paypal or bank card.

People are asked to arrive five minutes prior for registration and bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Codnor Castle Heritage Trust open day

The ruin of the Medieval castle will be open to visitors to enjoy a cuppa and a chat about its history.

The event takes place between 11am and 3.30pm this Sunday, February 11, and is free, although donations are welcome. Light refreshments will be available for a charge.

Visitors are asked to park at Codnor Market Place and walk to the castle via public footpaths, or alternatively park at Codnor Park reservoir and continue on foot up Monument Lane.

Snowdrops at Hodsock Priory, near Worksop

Visitors are invited to stroll through the beautiful priory grounds to see the snowdrops in bloom.

Starting this Saturday, February 10, the priory will be open between 10am and 4pm each day until Sunday, March 4.

People can also discover more about Hodsock Priory and it’s colourful past by listening to a talk beside the campfire in the glade by the Woodland Cafe during the Snowdrop weeks. Talks are daily, usually at 2pm, however times can vary.

For more visit the priory’s website.

Artspace art exhibition, Deda Derby

Artspace present an exhibition with the theme ‘Seeing the Light’ until Saturday, February 24, which artists have interpreted in their own unique ways.

The free exhibition is open 9am to 9pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm Friday and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

For more information, visit the Deda website.

The Magic of Treasure Island, Retford Majestic Theatre

Yo ho ho me hearties! Set sail for an afternoon of adventure with this pantomime-style production based on the Robert Louis Stevenson classic.

There will be magic, puppets, comedy and song to entertain all during this performance, which takes place at 2pm on Saturday, February 10.

See the Retford Majestic Theatre website for more information and tickets.

Don’t forget to send in details of your next big bash to comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk and it might feature in next week’s guide.