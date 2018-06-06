100-year-old Derbyshire robbery victim dies

A 100-year-old woman who was robbed and left with a broken neck has now died.

Zofija Kaczan, the 100-year-old victim, passed away in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday June 4.

Mrs Kaczan suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck, as a result of the robbery.

A 39-year-old man has been released under investigation in relation to the incident that happened at around 8.45am on Monday, May 28

DCI Darren De’ath, who is leading the investigation, said: “This crime is absolutely horrific.

“Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting.

“There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice.

“We have a number of leads that we are pursuing and a post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death.”

Mrs Kaczan told officers she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen.

The bag, which is green, made of fake leather and has gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Officers are asking for anyone who has any information regarding the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a beige Seat Leon which was seen close to where the incident took place. The car was found abandoned two days later on Wednesday, May 30, in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

The force want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle – or those with CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ.

If you have information call Derbyshire Police on 101 with reference 18000243815 or can ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.