15 famous people it might surprise you to learn are from Derbyshire
Derbyshire has produced more than its fair share of people who have gone on to find fame - from TV presenters to world champion sports stars.
Here’s a look at some of the famous people born in and around the county.
1. Tom Chambers
Tom was born in Darley Dale. He is best known for his role as Sam Strachan in Holby City and Casualty and as Max Tyler in Waterloo Road.
2. John Lowe
Former World Darts Champion John Lowe was born in Tupton.
3. Jason Statham
The English actor and film producer was born in Shirebrook. Typecast as the antihero, he is known for his action-thriller roles.
4. John Hurt
The late actor Sir John Vincent Hurt CBE was born in Chesterfield. Well known for his role as Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.
