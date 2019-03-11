Sunny daffodils in Bakewell- taken by Anne Shelley.

17 Photographs Showing Derbyshire's Stunning Scenery

Derbyshire is a wonderful county with amazing scenery which is highlighted through these beautiful pictures.

Magpie Mine, Derbyshire- taken by @emilyslens_
Lovely picture of the sky taken by @the_twowheeled_photographer in the wonderful town of Matlock.
Lumsdale Falls, Matlock- taken by @emilyslens_.
Lovely sunset shot- taken by Nick Rhodes.
