20 beautiful images of Derbyshire to brighten your day Glorious sunshine reminds us what a beautiful county we live in. Here is a selection of visitor hotspots. What better place for a stroll on a lovely day than the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton? Picture-perfect Haddon Hall has featured in films such as The Princess Bride and Pride and Prejudice. Swans glide down the river in Bakewell. Crowds make the most of the sunshine in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.