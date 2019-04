The Peak District is also home to a huge variety of fun activities and events. To celebrate English Tourism Week, Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire has created the Ultimate Peak District and Derbyshire Bucket List: 101 Great Things to Do. And we've rounded up a few of them here. To see the list in full, click here.

1. Embrace the great outdoors The Peak District was the UK's first National Park, established in 1951. And with 555 square miles to go at, there's certainly plenty to explore! jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Visit the jewel in the Peak Districts crown at Chatsworth House The stunning stately home is always worth a visit, with a variety of events and shows taking place throughout the year. Home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, Chatsworth also has a farmyard, park and beautiful gardens. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Enjoy a scenic hike along The Great Ridge in Castleton The three mile route from Mam Tor to Lose Hill was once voted one of Britain's best walks. Photo - Visit Peak District & Derbyshire other Buy a Photo

4. Discover the UKs oldest Ice Age cave art at Creswell Crags Discover Ice Age cave art and new for 2019, see the Witches Marks uncovered at Creswell Crags. jpimedia Buy a Photo

