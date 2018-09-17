50 mph winds to hit the county as Storm Helene keeps her hold

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Helene keeps her hold on the county tonight.

The high winds will build up throughout today and although the winds are expected to be less strong than predicted - the wind's speed could still be between 40 to 50 mph in this part of the country.

The Met Office has now warned that there could be short term power loss, transport delays and falling trees and branches over night.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Although now expected to bring less strong winds, the remnants of Storm Helene will move northeastwards across Wales and England during Monday night and Tuesday.

"The strongest winds then transferring across the Midlands and parts of northern England during Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

"Winds are likely to gust 40-50 mph quite widely across the warning area whilst some coasts and hills of southwest England and Wales could have gusts of 55-60 mph."