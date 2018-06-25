A Derbyshire pub is covered in St. George's spirit for the World Cup - but do you have a bigger flag?

A Derbyshire pub landlady is challenging fellow football fans to see if they can outsize her 30 foot St. George's flag.

Angel Inn on High Street, Clowne, had its flag made for the World Cup in 2006 held in Germany.

Taken at half time during Sunday's game against Panama.

Measuring 30ft by 12ft the flag fills one side of the pub and is up again to celebrate this years World Cup in Russia.

Sharon Macphail, the landlady said the flag "has seen a few games" and that customers have asked her start a competition to see who has the biggest flag.

Email jessica.dallison@jpress.co.uk until Friday if you have a flag to challenge Angel Inn's.