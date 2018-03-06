A knifeman who was caught with drugs is facing a jail sentence

Police who stopped a man in the street in the early hours of a morning found he had a knife and two lots of drugs.

Robert Kwa, 35, of Duke Street, Creswell, was stopped by police on Elmton Road, Creswell, and the lock knife and drugs were found after he lifted his shirt up, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on Wednesday, February 28: “Police stopped Kwa in the early hours in the street and he was asked if he had anything and he lifted his shirt up and a lock knife and a small amount of drugs for personal use were found.”

The court heard that Kwa is currently serving five months of custody suspended for 18 months after he was convicted of placing an article with a package with an incendiary device at a property in Grantham and for a bail act offence.

Kwa pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife in a public place without good reason, and he admitted possessing 1.3grammes of amphetamine and also admitted possessing 0.5grammes of cannabis after he was stopped on February 9.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Kwa is aware the starting point for him is custody with the activation of his suspended sentence order.

Magistrates adjourned the case until March 21 when Kwa will appear at Derby Crown Court.

The defendant was released on unconditional bail.