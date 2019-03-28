A motoring thug assaulted a witness who tried to get him to return to a crash scene

A motorist who was involved in a collision ended up attacking a witness who was trying to get him to return to the scene of the crash.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 20 how Kyle Alan Tuck, 20, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, collided with two parked vehicles on St Augustine’s Crescent, Chesterfield, and punched a witness as the man tried to stop him leaving.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Police received numerous reports that a vehicle had collided with two stationery vehicles on the street and the driver was attempting to leave.”

Mrs Bickley added that a witness had heard a bang and saw Tuck and helped him to push the car and suggested someone should call police but Tuck started walking off.

She said the witness followed Tuck who punched the man to the face when they were near to a Tesco store.

The court proved during a previous hearing in Tuck’s absence that he had assaulted the witness after the incident in November.

Tuck pleaded guilty during the current hearing to driving without insurance and without a licence and admitted two counts of failing to surrender to custody.

He also admitted possessing 1.83grammes of MMB-FUBINACA, known as the cannabinoid drug Mamba, after police visited a property on St Augustine’s Crescent in October.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Tuck had been reporting to a police station as part of his bail conditions but he had failed to attend court.

Mr Lau said some matters against Tuck were dropped and he had not realised that there were still other charges against him.

Tuck suffers with mental health and emotional issues, according to Mr Lau, and he has been homeless and dependent on various care-of addresses and that is why he had not received his summons.

Magistrates adjourned the case until April 1 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Tuck was released on conditional bail on the grounds that he continues to report regularly at a police station.