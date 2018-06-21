A thief who struck at a shopping centre has been locked-up and faces deportation

A thief was captured on CCTV cameras stealing two pairs of trainers from a store at the East Midlands Designer Outlet after pushing them down his trousers.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 11 how Romanian Dragos Nicolae Fabian, 28, of Beverley Road, Kingston-Upon-Hull, Hull, struck at the Nike store, at the East Midlands Designer Outlet, on Mansfield Road, Pinxton, near Alfreton.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Fabian was seen with another male in the store and he was seen on CCTV to put two pairs of trainers down his trousers.

“He was stopped as he left the store and items were recovered.”

Fabian told police he went into the store on his own but met another person.

He admitted he intended to steal the trainers even though he had enough money to buy them, but he had wanted to use the money to go back home to Romania.

Mrs Allsop added: “There is more than one person committing thefts from the CCTV footage, and this defendant travelled from the Hull area to commit this offence and there was clearly planning that goes with that.”

The court heard that immigration papers have been served upon Fabian and the intention is that he will be deported.

Fabian, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to stealing the trainers after the incident on June 11.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Fabian had been in the UK on this occasion for just over a month but he had lost his job at a bakery after attending work late following a night shift.

She added that he intended to return to Romania because his father was unwell.

Mrs Page argued that the theft fell short of significant and sophisticated planning.

Magistrates sentenced Fabian to eight weeks of custody.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.