A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on a road in Derbyshire.

Firefighters, police and the land and air ambulance were called to the collision involving a car and a motorbike on Dale Road, Matlock Bath, shortly after 3pm today.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Matlock firefighters had made the scene safe by 3.45pm.

"One man was taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service."