Almost 100 bottles of whiskey stolen during Bakewell shop burglary

Ninety-seven bottles of whiskey were stolen during a shop burglary in Bakewell.

They were taken from a shop on Portland Square which was broken in to at around 1.15am on Wednesday, February 21.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Did you notice anyone, or any vehicles, in the area acting suspiciously? Or have you any information which could help our inquiries?”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 18*84655, or click here to send him a message online.