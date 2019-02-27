Amazing photos of Matlock in days gone by

Do you have any old photos to rival these of Matlock? If so, send them to: copydesk@nmsy.co.uk

Matlock Bath circa 1800.

Derwent Terrace, Matlock Bath, around 1955.

Rockside Hydro, Matlock, in 1921.

This street scene at Matlock Bridge was taken at the time of the floods in 1907.

