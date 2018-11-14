An idyllic country lifestyle awaits you in this charming stone-built farmhouse with views towards Carsington Water for £1.5million

To view pictures of The Meadows, click on the above link.

Live the country dream in this idyllic stone-built house with an abundance of character, stunning views, 19 acres of land and a holiday cottage.

Up for sale for offers over £1.5million, The Meadows is situated close to the quaint village of Kirk Ireton.

- Stone farm house

- Holiday cottage

- Countryside views

- 19 acres of land

- Further land available by negotiation

- Four reception rooms

- Four bath/shower rooms

- Triple garage

- Two stables

The Meadows is approached off a private road and then over a long drive which passes through its meadow land and paddock wood emerging into a large, gently sloping, south facing field where the house and buildings occupy a striking central position with wonderful views.

Standing above the house and forming the western boundary to the property is a shelterbelt of mature trees and as you approach this higher ground views of Carsington Water are revealed.

The five-bedroomed house retains many original features including wooden beams and fireplaces.

It boasts a true country kitchen with a range of units, large island and dining area.

The property comes with around 19 acres of land consisting of grass fields and woodland and there is a further 40 acres which could be available by negotiation.

There is a triple garage and store, as well as two stables.

The one-bedroomed holiday cottage ‘Garden House’ is located to the side of the property and has its own garden and parking.

For further information on The Meadows, contact John German on 01335 340730 or visit the John German website.