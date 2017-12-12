Angling clubs - cast your net for share of £400,000

Angling clubs are invited to net financial support.

Fishing licence income totalling £400,000 is up for grabs through the Angling Improvement Fund.

The money will be used to help fund general fishery improvements, measures to control predation and for coach training bursaries.

A small number of grants will also be offered to established charities, projects and health providers to support angling initiatives that promote health, wellbeing and social inclusion in older people.

The Angling Trust, which administers the fund in partnership with the Environment Agency is seeking applications by January 25, 2018, under the following themes:

l Fish protection and predation management. Up to 20 projects will be funded for work such as installation of otter-proof fencing and measures to combat over-predation of fish stocks by fish-eating birds.

l More coaches. About 40 bursaries of up to £2,500 per organisation will go to clubs, fisheries, local authorities, schools and projects to fund the cost of coach training and to help pay for equipment and other costs associated with running coached sessions.

l Spring maintenance and fishery improvements. Proposals are invited from organisations seeking to make repairs and upgrades to angling infrastructure at still water fisheries and canals. Applications for improvements to stages, paths and approach roads, bridges, parking areas and tree and vegetation clearance will be eligible.

l Health benefits for older people. Between five to ten grants of up to £5,000 will be offered to angling-based projects aiming to improve health, wellbeing and social inclusion in older people. It is envisaged that the majority of awards will be made to charities and other providers of health and recreational services to older people.

For more information on the initiative. visit the website www.anglingtrust.net/improvementfund.