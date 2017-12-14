Animal Magic: These furry friends will add sparkle to your day!

A selfie-posing horse, a grinning staffie and sleeping sausage dog pups - we’ve rounded up the cheekiest and cutest pets for this week’s Animal Magic star line-up!

Next week we’re running an Animal Magic Christmas special, showcasing the most heartwarming festive pet pics sent to us by proud owners from across the area. Want your pet to feature? Send a photograph with your name, your pet’s name and a few details about it (such as age etc) and where you’re from to christina.massey@jpress.co.uk by Tuesday night (December 19).

Please note this is not a competition - we just really like cute animal pics!