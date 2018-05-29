APPEAL: Convicted burglar escapes from Derbyshire prison

A convicted burglar has escaped from a Derbyshire prison.

Anthony Jones, 32, has absconded from HMP Sudbury.

He was convicted at Caernarfon Crown Court in September 2016 and was sentenced to six years for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Jones is described as white and clean shaven with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He is 6ft tall, of medium build and has a scar on his left forearm.

Jones has links to Accrington in Lancashire and to various locations around South Wales.

Call police on 101 with any information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.