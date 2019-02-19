Appeal to find wanted Derbyshire man

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man.

They have released his picture in the hope that he may be recognised by the public.

Scott Harris

Scott Harris is currently wanted for recall to prison.

The 43-year-old is from Castle Gresley, but has connections to Humberside, North Lincolnshire and Cleethorpes.

He is white, approximately 6ft tall and has a number of tattoos on his chest and arms.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 17000048906.