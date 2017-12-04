Arctic blast on the way to Derbyshire this weekend

Cold Arctic air is set to pass through England later this week, bringing threats of heavy snow and ice and prompting a cold weather alert.

The Met Office said there is a 70 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions and heavy snow between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Sunday for parts of England.

It will become increasingly cold on Thursday and Friday with bitter winds and snow showers, as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.

A level 2 cold weather alert is currently in force, with the falling temperatures having the potential to cause health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

The current long-range forecast predicts that temperatures are likely to remain below average for the time of year for most of December with the threat of wintry showers never too far away.

Before then we are set for some milder and stormier conditions.

A large area of low pressure will sweep across the country late on Wednesday and into Thursday bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain.

Once that weather system has cleared the British Isles the cold weather will set in.



