Armed man faces prison after running into a Derbyshire street with a Samurai sword

A thug who ran out of his home wielding a sword in the street during a dispute is facing time behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Darren Whiteley, 36, of Dale View, at Stretton, Alfreton, had been found not guilty of two counts of assault after he had been accused of attacking a father and son following an exchange of words.

Pictured is an example of a Samurai sword.

But he was found guilty of possessing a Samurai sword in a public place.

Becky Allsop explained that it was said at a trial that Whiteley had been shouting outside an address and had allegedly been threatening to fight before he returned to his home.

Mrs Allsop said: “The younger witness, who is under the age of 18, approached the defendant’s address and he went running up the driveway to the side of the house.

“It was alleged by witnesses the defendant came out of the address brandishing a Samurai sword after taking it out of a sheath and running out on the street with the sword.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

“He came 20 yards or so into the street.

“It was said by witnesses when he was in the street he was brandishing it and waving it about and swinging it about.”

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Whiteley was found guilty after the trial on January 8 of possessing a sharply pointed blade in a public place without good reason or lawful authority after the incident on June 25.

He told the court he was sorry during the subsequent court hearing on January 9.

Mrs Allsop added that Whiteley had taken the largest sword from a collection of three at his home but these were all seized by police.

She added that such offences can result in one-and-a-half to three years of custody.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court because they felt their sentencing powers were not sufficient enough due to the seriousness of the offence.

Whiteley was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 30.