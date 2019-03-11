Ashamed woman apologised after she poked a 12-year-old girl in the eyes on a bus

A young woman who claims to have mental health problems has apologised after she poked a 12-year-old girl in the eyes on a bus.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 26 how Eleanor Bidmead, 20, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross, attacked the youngster on a bus on North Wingfield Road, at Grassmoor, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Andrew Conboy said: “On Thursday, November 15, at 3.15pm, a 12-year-old female on a bus was poked in the eyes by an unknown suspect and CCTV was available and the defendant can be seen assaulting the complainant in that manner.”

Mr Conboy added that Bidmead had been shouting and came up to the complainant and poked her in each eye and then she apologised and said she had got the wrong person and she then hugged the victim.

Bidmead told police she had attended Chesterfield Royal Hospital after suffering a mental break down and she has been suffering because she is bi-polar.

She added that she has no recollection of the incident or speaking with the victim but when she was told what had happened by a friend she did not dispute it.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the assault.

Mr Conboy added that Bidmead also became extremely distressed when she was told the victim’s age and she was remorseful and disgusted with herself and she wanted to apologise to the victim.

Magistrates adjourned the case until March 22 for sentencing and Bidmead was released on unconditional bail.