Attempted murder case involving an alleged hit-and-run is further adjourned

An attempted murder case concerning an alleged hit-and-run has been further adjourned pending an expected trial.

Three men previously appeared at Derby Crown Court charged with the attempted murder of a man in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Ripley.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Pedestrian Soltan Habchi, 27, suffered injuries on Derby Road, Ripley, at about 2am, on Saturday, October 21.

Jake Greenhalgh, 22, of Down Meadow, Heage, Davey Booth, 22, of Nelson Street, Swadlincote, and Luke James, 27, of Butterley Row, Ripley, have all been charged with Mr Habchi’s attempted murder.

Greenhalgh’s sister Charlotte Greenhalgh, 19, of Down Meadow, Heage, was charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

No pleas were entered at the original Derby Crown Court hearing and the case was adjourned until February 8 for a plea, trial and preparation hearing.

The case was further adjourned after February 8 for another hearing on February 27 with a trial provisionally expected for April 23.