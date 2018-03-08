Baby son’s care sparks dad’s fundraising mission

A grateful dad is aiming to run up hundreds of pounds for a hospital charity after his family went through ‘the worst week of their lives’.

Sam Wragg from Matlock and Kerry Ward endured a terrifying ordeal following the birth of their youngest child Cayden on December 14.

Sam,33, said: “Cayden was born at Calow Hospital, weighing a healthy 8lb. However he required assistance to breathe for the first few minutes of his life, followed by a number of seizures.

“He was transferred quickly to the Jessop Wing’s Neo Natal Unit, where he was treated for Hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy - a brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation to the brain.

“His treatment involved cooling the body temperature to try to prevent any further damage to the brain, and hopefully to undo any damage that had already been caused. He was then gradually warmed and various scans and tests were carried out to assess his condition.

“It was definitely the worst week of both our lives; I think we experienced every emotion possible during that time. It also had major implications on our two other children, Theo and Sophia, who we couldn’t see for an entire week. Staff were absolutely first class throughout and were extremely supportive, which made a terrible time for our family a lot easier.

“Cayden came home just in time to spend Christmas with his brother and sister and it is safe to say it was the best present they will ever get!

“Cayden hasn’t been given the all clear yet, but the early signs are pointing towards no lasting damage so we are very hopeful that he will make a full recovery.”

To say thank you to staff on the NNU, Sam is taking part in the Holymoorside 10k Road Race in May and hopes to raise £500 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to support the Jessop Wing.

To sponsor Sam, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-wragg, or to donate £3 to support families on the Neonatal Unit text ‘Jessops1’ to 70660.