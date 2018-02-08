Bakewell businesses targeted

Two men have targeted three Bakewell businesses in one morning.

Derbyshire Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to and, while they are not high-quality pictures, they may be enough to jog someone’s memory.

One man may have a beard while the other appears to be wearing a mask.

Just after 2am on Thursday, January 25, two men broke into Elba hair and beauty, off Rutland Square, by smashing a window. They stole a container of tips from the reception counter.

They then moved on to Topaz hairdressers, in Diamond Court, Water Street, where they tried to force the door but were unsuccessful. Nearby Tulip florist was the final target, where the men broke in through the front door, smashed the window and stole the till.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Hannah Cocker on 101, quoting reference 18000039245.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.