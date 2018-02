A disabled chicken named Dill and her sister Rosemary paid a visit to a Bakewell care home as part of an animal therapy session.

The chickens belong to breeder Wendy Watkins, who took them along to Burton Closes Hall Care Home for the residents to meet.

Animal therapy sessions help to improve social interaction and lessen the effects of loneliness and depression.

