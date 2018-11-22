Bakewell fitness coaches’ 24-hour workout nets £4,686 for care charity

A trio of fitness coaches from Bakewell have raised £4,686 for an end-of-life home care charity after completing a gruelling 24-hour workout.

Tom Oldfield, Joseph Greaves and Stewart Bothamley took on the challenge on Friday, November 9 ,for Helen’s Trust at Fit Missions, on Haddon Road, which is run by Tom’s sister Charlotte Bennett.

Charlotte said: “Since opening in 2016 we have wanted to give back to our local community by holding a fundraising event here at the gym.

“The support from our members and the community throughout this process has been overwhelming. We can’t thank them enough.”

She added: “Helen’s Trust is an extraordinary local charity which gives people with terminal illness the choice to stay in their own homes.

“It is a charity very close mine and Tom’s hearts. It was a huge support when we lost our grandfather, Eric Bowler, by allowing him to be at home with his family during his last few weeks. That is something we will forever be grateful for.”

The challenge consisted of 24 hourly routines, each one sponsored by a local business, with friends and family and members of the gym and CrossFit Buxton joining in at intervals throughout the day.

Beginning at noon, by 10pm the three men were heading out on a one mile run in the rain, by 5am they were rowing 2,000 metres, and by 11am on Saturday – when the fatigue was well and truly setting in – they saved the hardest for last.

Head coach Stewart put the gathered group through a mile run, followed by 100 pull ups, 200 press ups, 300 squats, then another mile run.

To find out how Helen’s Trust could help your loved ones see helenstrust.org.uk.

From left, Helen's Trust fundraising manager Zoe Woodward, Tom Oldfield, Stewart Bothamley and gym owner Charlotte Bennett.

For details on training at Fit Missions, call 01629 815777 or go to www.fitmissions.co.uk.