Bakewell Probus Club learns about research into war plane death crash

Extensive research into a Second World War bomber plane crash which killed six of its seven crew members formed the topic of a talk to Bakewell Probus Club.

Club member David Webb, who was involved in the research, said that the RAF Lancaster was returning from a mine-laying mission when it crashed near the Vale of Belvoir. Seventy years on, villagers in Plungar were able to establish the most likely causes of the nearby accident and identified the crew members. They concluded that the plane had been damaged by enemy fire on its return from France,