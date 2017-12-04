Bakewell Probus member tells of escape into exile from troubed Chile

Bakewell and District Probus Club member Alberto Hinrichsen shared the second instalment of his talk on Chile with the club.

Alberto, who grew up in Chile, was a supporter of President Allende who was elected with a programme to build Socialism by democratic means.

Allende’s reforms were resisted by the opposition parties and in 1973 he was ousted by a military coup led by General Pinochet who set about persecuting Socialists and political critics.

It is estimated that 30,000 were killed and hundreds of thousands were imprisoned.

Alberto was one of 12 million who fled into exile, escaping to Argentina but then a right-wing military coup placed him in peril in that country.