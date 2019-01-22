Bakewell school gets award for A-Level progress scores among UK’s best

A Bakewell school has been given an award after students made consistently outstanding progress at A-Level over the last three years.

Lady Manners School, on Shutts Lane, has been placed in the top 25 per cent nationally by the training and analysis company Alps Education.

The progress made by students across the UK is measured by comparing A-Level grades with what they received at GCSE.

In 2018, Lady Manners also scored in the top 10 per cent of schools for overall attainment at A-Level.

Head of Sixth Form Mark Evans said: “This is an amazing achievement, and one of which we are very proud.

“I’d like to congratulate our Sixth Form students from the last three years for their achievements and the staff who taught them.”

He added: “It is testament to our students that they achieve this level of academic success while also adding greatly to the rich and varied life of the school through clubs and activities, fundraising for charity, taking leadership roles and supporting younger students.”

Lady Manners School is fully comprehensive and serves a wide rural catchment area encompassing many villages as well as Bakewell itself.

The school is one of the largest in the county with 1,311 students on roll including 258 in the Sixth Form.

Of the 129 Year 13 students who completed their A-Levels last year, seven achieved the highest grades of A or A* in four subjects, and 62 per cent of all results were a grade B or higher.

The deadline for students applying to join Lady Manners School Sixth Form this September is on Friday, January 25.

For full details, go to www.ladymanners.net/sixthform.