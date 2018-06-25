Bakewell school high-altitude pudding experiment lost in Lincolnshire

The Bakewell pudding sent into space for a school science experiment last week is still missing despite the story gaining global attention.

Year four pupils at S. Anselm’s School, in Bakewell, released the dessert on a high-altitude balloon on Monday, June 18.

They lost contact with its tracker at around 16,000 metres over Lincolnshire, just hours after launch.

School spokesman Claire de la Haye said: “On its projected flight path, we expect that it reached around 30,000 metres before the balloon burst and the parachute opened somewhere near Maltby.

“The box attached to the pudding was brightly coloured and had the school’s contact details on. The area is quite hilly, so it might take a while to find.”

The story has featured on national television and radio, even making headlines as far away as Australia and the USA.

Claire said: “It’s been incredible, everyone was excited when Stephen Fry tweeted it. The pupils have compiled scrapbooks of all the stories.”

The project has also raised £2,055 so far via https://goo.gl/yHdutW, which the school will use to adopt a puppy for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Claire said: “The children chose the charity, and if we can get to £2,500 the charity will bring the dog into school during its training period.

“We have to thank our STEM Ambassador Nick McCloud. He goes above and beyond to get children involved in science.”