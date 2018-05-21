Bakewell school pupil gets Royal Society award for UK’s top GCSE mark

A Bakewell school student has been presented with a prestigious award after getting one of the top GCSE marks in the country for geography.

Emily Porter, who is now in the sixth form at Lady Manners School, is one of 20 young people across the UK to receive a Royal Geographical Society excellence award for their results in 2017.

Emily in fact achieved the highest mark in the country exam in last summer’s exam.

Headteacher Duncan Meikle said: “Emily is a credit to the school and her achievement is testament to her hard work, supported by the strength of the geography department. Many congratulations to her on this wonderful result.”

“We are all delighted that Emily has chosen to continue to study geography as one of her A-Level courses.”

The school’s head of geography Linda Scott said: “Emily is a very talented geographer and we are extremely proud of her.

“The geography department at Lady Manners saw a very good number of strong performances, but Emily’s remarkable achievement is the icing on the cake.”

The Royal Geographical Society and Institute of British Geographers present awards every year to high-performing students on GCSE, IGCSE, Certificate in Geography, A-Level, Pre-U and International Baccalaureate courses.

Spokesman Steve Brace said: “The Royal Geographical Society is delighted to recognise the hard work and success of those pupils who achieved the highest marks.

“They have done exceptionally well, which reflects well on their abilities as geographers and also the commitment of their geography teachers.”

Emily received a certificate and an Amazon gift card.