Bakewell schoolgirl’s art will compete against UK’s finest

Artwork by a Derbyshire Dales schoolgirl has won through to the UK round of the International Association of Lions Clubs’ annual peace poster competition.

Abby Lawson, who attends Ss Anselm’s Prep School in Bakewell, designed the poster around the theme Kindness Matters.

Her poster won the district round of the competition, the second time in the past three years that the Matlock club’s entry has achieved this.

Abby is pictured with her artwork and judges District Governor Steve Scall, Lion Ravinder Manku and Vice-District Guch Manku.