Banned drink-driver narrowly escaped jail after he committed a “toxic mix of offences” at Ambergate

A banned drink-driver has narrowly been spared from prison after a judge told him he had accumulated “a toxic mix of offences”.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 29 how Robert Bradford, 60, of The Chase, at Kilburn, Belper, had been caught by police drink-driving on the A6 at Ambergate while he was banned from driving.

Drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said police received information about a possible drink-driver on the A6 at Ambergate and the defendant was stopped and gave a positive drink-drive reading at the roadside.”

Bradford registered 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after the incident on October 15, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard that Bradford has previous convictions for driving while disqualified and drink-driving.

District Judge Andrew Davison warned Bradford he faced possible custody.

He said: “It’s a very toxic mix of offences.”

Bradford was sentenced to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Drink Impaired Drivers’ Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also further banned from driving for five years.

Bradford must also pay a £120 fine, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.